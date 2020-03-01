Mountain prayers yield pregnancy

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

A PASTOR at Shekinah God Ministry International in New Twapia Township in Ndola has been dragged to Kabushi Local Court for impregnating a member of the church during prayers at a mountain.

Tandabika Lucky, 47, of New Twapia, sued John Kabwe, 36, for allegedly damaging his daughter’s virginity and is seeking compensation.

The plaintiff told Kabushi Local Court senior magistrates Agness Muswema Mulenga, Mildred Namwizye and Evelyn Nalwizya that the defendant was a fake pastor and that he wanted his K8,000 which he charged him