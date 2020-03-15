Mountain of gold in Lusangazi

JACK ZIMBA, Petauke

A MAN shows me a tiny yellowish speckle in the palm of his hand. It is so tiny that I have to pull his hand to my face in order to have a good look at what he is holding. It sparkles.

“This is gold,” he tells me, his own eyes sparkling with excitement.

Next to him, his colleague is meticulously swirling a small bowl containing muddy water and a shiny glob of mercury dancing in the middle.

I had driven 40km north of Petauke Town to the newly-created Lusangazi district, branched off onto a winding bush track deep into a lash forest and reached a dead end at the foot of a mountain. The mountain is called Sasali, but perhaps more aptly, it should be called Mountain of Gold.

For indeed in the belly of this mountain, which rises some 200m, is gold; some say, a lot of gold.

The mountain is now attracting droves of men and women prospecting for gold and dreaming to become rich. The prospectors come from the nearby villages and beyond.

The prospectors have set up camp at the base of the mountain, living precariously in makeshift shelters made of polythene sheets and sticks.

There is loud music blaring from speakers at makeshift taverns, food cooking at restaurants and shops displaying basic commodities as residents of this temporary community go about their daily business, digging for gold.

The road leading to Sasali is now busy with traffic, mostly motorbikes laden with merchandise, for this place has also now become a thriving market for traders.

James Mwale is headman of nearby Nyakulanda village. He also keeps an eye on the activities here on behalf of Chief Sandwe, in whose chiefdom the mountain lies.

The 80-year-old headman says the number of people seeking gold has swelled over the past few months because of hunger, following