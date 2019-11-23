Mountain fasting caused woman to collapse, says brother

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

THE family of a woman who recently collapsed at Intercity Bus Terminus and is unconscious at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has availed itself at the health facility and is claiming that Gloria Malama disappeared from home over a year ago.

It also claims that Ms Malama was staying at a mountain, fasting with Divine Assignment Ministries Pastor Kennedy Kalunga and other congregants.