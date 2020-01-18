Mountain attracts woman

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A DIVINE Assignments Ministries pastor who kept a woman at a mountain for more than one year has allegedly taken her back to the same place so that he can heal her mental illness.

Recently, Gloria Malama collapsed at Intercity Bus Terminus in Lusaka and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where she remained unconscious for about three weeks before regaining her consciousness.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/