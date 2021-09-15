Mount COVID rapid tests at airports – TAAZ

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

TRAVEL Agency Association of Zambia (TAAZ) is losing about 2,100 bookings on a weekly basis for clients travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, due to failure by health authorities in the country to mount coronavirus rapid tests at airports.

The association said Zambians travelling to Dubai are required to undergo a COVID-19 rapid test at the last point, which is at the airport.

TAAZ president Osama Bux said in an interview on Monday that Dubai is rejecting results from Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, which are valid for 72 hours.

A PCR test is a molecular diagnostic test that can detect an active infection.

"Dubai's argument is that when you get tested for COVID-19 two days before departure and your results are negative, chances of getting the virus are very high because of the interactions. This is the reason why they want all the travellers going to that country to get tested for the