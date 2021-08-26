Motorsport back

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

SARAGO Motors has taken the naming rights for the third round of the National Rally Championship, which is on this Saturday at Lusaka Motor Club in which 14 drivers are expected to compete.

The company has pumped in K329,000 for both the national event and the Zambia International Rally to be hosted next month.

Sarago general manager Victor Kabwiku said the company is excited to be part of the two big events and is looking forward to a successful racing weekend.

Kabwiku said as a way of motivating Zambian drivers, the company has for the first time introduced cash prizes for each of the four categories as well as the overall winner.

“Winners in each category will walk away with US$1,000 with the overall winner also walking away with the same amount CLICK TO READ MORE