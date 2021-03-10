Motorists, beware of muffler thieves

KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

IT IS neither copper nor gold, but it is currently fetching from around K2,500 to K3,000 per kilogramme on the black market.

It is called muffler and this product is selling like hot cake, not only in Lusaka, but worldwide.

According to German Formula, a car-servicing company, muffler is an essential component of the exhaust system of a vehicle.

“It helps reduce the amount of noise produced by the engine as well as controlling the back pressure of the engine,” says the company’s website.

Motor vehicles without muffler tend to smoke more than usual.

The long-term effects of the removal of this substance from motor vehicles are increased air pollution and global warming, resulting in climate change and its offshoots of unfavourable weather patterns.

In Zambia, a number of people are currently advertising to buy the named substance called muffler. Most of the suppliers of this substance on the black market are mechanics and motor vehicle dealers who CLICK TO READ MORE