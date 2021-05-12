Motorist nabbed for allegedly beating traffic cop

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A TRAFFIC police officer in Ndola was yesterday severely beaten allegedly by an angry motorist he had apprehended for alleged overspeeding.

The incident happened near the golf club.

Constable Ratham Kapufi, 31, of Kawama Police Camp, was allegedly assaulted by Marks Mulumba of Lusaka.

This was while Constable Kapufi was on duty with other officers at Hillcrest checkpoint.

An officer only identified as Constable Mushanga received a call from another officer informing him that the driver of a blue Toyota Vitz registration AIC 4430 was CLICK TO READ MORE