Mothers abandon babies at UTH

PRISCILLA MWILA, CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka, Mansa

FOUR babies at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) have allegedly been abandoned by their mothers after delivering the infants.

UTH public relations officer Natalie Mashikolo said in an interview yesterday that the hospital has from January to date recorded four cases of abandoned babies.

Ms Mashikolo said the institution normally takes up the responsibility of looking after such babies until they are handed over to the social welfare department.

“We sometimes have three or four babies on average left in our custody. We look after them until they are handed over to the social welfare department,” she said.

Ms Mashikolo said some babies are picked by police from different communities and taken to…