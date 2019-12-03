Motherly advice for Daka

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH the January transfer market approaching, Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka’s mother Josephine has urged her son to commit to Austrian side RB Salzburg in order to continue with his development.

Despite sometimes being in the shadows of Norwegian teenage sensation Erling Haaland, the first teenager in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Daka is making a name for himself at the Austrian side with some match-winning performances CLICK TO READ MORE