Mother sleeps on baby

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
A-23-YEAR-OLD woman of Marapodi has allegedly killed her four months old baby by sleeping on it.
Police deputy spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement yesterday that Tina Phiri allegedly slept on her baby when she returned home from a drinking spree on Thursday night.
Mr Hamoonga said when Ms Phiri woke up around 04:00 hours on Friday morning, she found her child, Aaron Phiri, with white foam emanating from the nose READ MORE
