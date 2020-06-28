Mother refuses to take son’s body to mortuary

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

A GRIEVING mother whose child died on the way to University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) caused a stir at the BID section when she refused to have the body taken to the mortuary, opting to go with it to a prophet for possible resurrection.

The woman, who was in the company of her husband and some of her relatives, resisted the police’s advice to have the body taken to the mortuary after her eight-year-old child was certified dead.

The distraught mother argued with her husband, who pleaded with her to accept the fate of their child and allow the body to be taken to the mortuary.

Their argument attracted onlookers, who tried to reason with the woman, but they could not come to an agreement on what to do with the child’s body.

It was at that point that the police allowed the woman to go with the body to see her prophet in Lusaka’s Chilenje Township.

The incident happened on Thursday at UTH around 20:00 hours. The child is said to have died after a week-long illness. – CLICK TO READ MORE