CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola
THE life-size statue of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, which was stolen from St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mufulira, has been recovered from a suspected mentally ill woman.
This is barely 48 hours after the statue, measuring 1.92 metres tall, went missing at the parish from the grotto (cave) on Sunday around 04:30 hours.
The statue, which is also referred to as Madonna, is a representation of Mary, either alone or with her child Jesus. The Virgin Mary statues are central icons and adorn the Catholic and Orthodox churches around the CLICK TO READ MORE
Mother Mary back in church
CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola