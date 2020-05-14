Mother Mary back in church

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

THE life-size statue of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, which was stolen from St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mufulira, has been recovered from a suspected mentally ill woman.

This is barely 48 hours after the statue, measuring 1.92 metres tall, went missing at the parish from the grotto (cave) on Sunday around 04:30 hours.

The statue, which is also referred to as Madonna, is a representation of Mary, either alone or with her child Jesus. The Virgin Mary statues are central icons and adorn the Catholic and Orthodox churches around the CLICK TO READ MORE