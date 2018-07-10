Mother killer to hang

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence slapped on Cephas Kaniki of Masaiti district after establishing that he killed his mother, whom he accused of being a witch.

This is a case in which Kaniki had appealed against the High Court’s decision to convict him of murder and sentence him to death.

The High Court found that after a drinking spree, Kaniki called for a meeting with five of his siblings at their mother’s house to confront her on allegations by some people in the village that she was a witch.

Kaniki told his siblings that he was compelled to confront their mother because of the problems he was facing in his life.

The court heard that Kaniki asked his youngest sister to go with him to their mother's house and