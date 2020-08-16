Mother killer jailed 18 months

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Chipata

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman of Mwaula Zumba Village in Chief Mumbi’s area in Petauke has been sentenced to 18-months imprisonment for killing her 86-year-old mother.

Rosemary Phiri appeared before Justice Getrude Chawatama, who is sitting in as Chipata High Court Judge, for one count of murder, which was later reduced to manslaughter.

Particulars of the offence are that Phiri on February 21, 2019 in Petauke unlawfully caused the death of Catherine Phiri.

Phiri admitted the charge and was convicted accordingly.

It is alleged that Phiri was sharing the same house with her mother and was in a habit of beating her up on suspicion that she bewitched her child. CLICK TO READ MORE