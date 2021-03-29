Mother jailed 15 years for marrying off daughter

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A WOMAN of Senga Hill district in Northern Province has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for marrying off her 13-year-old daughter after receiving hoes, chickens, goats and money as dowry.

Ireen Namwinga, of Kaunda village, was charged with marrying off a child below the age of 16, contrary to section 18 subsections 2 and 3 of the Education Act, which was enacted in 2011.

Facts presented in court were that on July 11 last year, Namwinga withdrew her daughter from school and married her off to Kabwe Simwinga.

On the material day, a wedding was held for the minor after Mr Simwinga had paid the girl’s mother K1,800 cash, chickens, hoes and goats as dowry.

However, some concerned members of the community reported the matter to the police, who later disrupted the marriage ceremony and CLICK TO READ MORE