Mother fights for son ’s power

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

A MAN’S virility crisis allegedly caused by a spell cast on him by his former wife has forced his mother to demand a reversal of the curse so that her son can find another woman. Chapanama Lungu’s mother stood shortly after the Matero Local Court granted her son and his wife divorce asking the court to compel her former daughter-in-law to reverse the spell she allegedly cast on her son. “Mwaba confessed that she is responsible for my son’s problem. We cannot sit idle and watch her destroy my son’s life,” Lungu’s mother said. Lungu then joined his mother in demanding the restoration

of his sexual power before his former wife Prisca Mwaba’s mother suggested prayers. “Since we are now divorced, I am asking the court to compel Mwaba to reverse the spell she cast on me so that I can be at liberty to look for another woman,” Lungu said. Last week Lungu, of Chaisa Township, dragged his wife Mwaba, 29, to court for divorce on grounds that CLICK TO READ MORE