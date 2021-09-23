Most open sports grounds lost

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

OLYMPIAN Samuel Matete has bemoaned the continued behaviour of some members of the public turning school grounds into garbage dumping sites.

Until last week, Twashuka Combined School Ground had turned into a sorry site with members of the public slowly turning it into a garbage dumping site.

But at the weekend, the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) organised a clean-up exercise in commemoration of the World Club–Up day.

Ahead of the clean-up, the school ground had turned into a serious damping site with heaps of garbage covering the large portion of the ground to the extent sports activities at the school became unattainable.

With the help of the Kitwe City Council (KCC), school authorities, pupils and some members of the public, NOCZ saw the garbage collected and pitch cleared making it conducive to hold sports activities again.

Matete, Zambia’s athletics icon was present at the clean-up day and CLICK TO READ MORE