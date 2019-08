PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

TO PREVENT pilferage of drugs in public hospitals, the Ndola High Court has refused to reverse a five-year jail sentence slapped on two mortuary attendants and a general worker at Ndola Teaching Hospital who stole Intravenous therapy (IV) fluids from the institution.

IV fluids are administered on patients to control the amount of liquids delivered to the veins.