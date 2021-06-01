Morocco dreams new Africa

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

THE Kingdom of Morocco dreams of a new, strong and daring Africa which will be in charge of its own affairs, its envoy to Zambia Kalakhi Mohamed has said.Dr Mohamed, Morocco's charge de affaires to Zambia,has thus urged Zambians to join the rest of Africa in fighting for economic freedom even in the face of COVID-19."The struggle for liberation of most African countries under the colonial rule and in the defence of African unity manifested by the creation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU)," Dr Mohamed said.This is according to a statement issued by the embassy recently. Dr Mohamed said the Kingdom of Morocco has given assistance to Zambia in its quest to develop.He said Morocco, one of the founders of the OUA [now AU], contributed to the liberation of many African countries from colonial masters."Although Morocco had left this continental body at the beginning of the 1980s after having been infringed upon its fundamental rights as a sovereign State, defending its territorial integrity, the kingdom kept excellent bilateral relations with most of African countries before it re-joined the AU in 2017," he said.Dr Mohamed said Morocco joined the AU with a clear goal to re-integrate its ordinary place within its natural geographical and historical environment.The envoy said coronavirus has negatively impacted on many sectors of the economies of the continent, resulting in health systems being fragile.Dr Mohamed said king Mohammed VI has since advocated for engagement in sincere cooperation with other African countries. He said the King initiated the strategy to reverse the negative impact of coronavirus on African economies.Dr Mohamed said commemoration of Africa Freedom Day thus