Moroccans arrive, coach fires winning shots

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GREEN Eagles’ opponents in Sunday’s Confederation Cup pre-group stage Hassania Agadir of Morocco arrived in the country yesterday with coach Miguel Gamondi optimistic of winning the first leg.

A 43-member contingent touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka at 14:30 hours and was welcomed by Eagles officials and Football Association of Zambia communications manager Mwazi Chanda.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/