More workers access health care

February 26, 2020
MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya (left) during the National Health Insurance Scheme Open Day held at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital yesterday. PICTURE: CHONGO SAMPA

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
ACCESS to quality health services has increased from four to 20 percent since Government introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which now has over 460,000 contributors from the civil service, private and informal sectors.
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said contributions by 460,000 workers to the scheme have directly benefited three million people who now access services from the 128 accredited health facilities countrywide.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

