JACK ZIMBA, Gwembe

DESPITE strong advice against polygamy by some social counsellors, a man who has four wives in Gwembe district says it is not normal for a man in the village to have only one wife.

Elias Milambo, a peasant in the district, said life in the village demands that a man must marry more than one wife to help with farm work.