More with less

September 14, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu interacting with Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu (right) after addressing Parliament yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY SIAME, Parliament
IN VIEW of the current economic situation which has prompted Government to start implementing austerity measures, civil servants should adopt a culture of working hard for less, President Edgar Lungu has said.
The President has in this regard directed Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti to meet senior government officials every month so that they encourage civil servants to work hard in a cost-effective manner.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

