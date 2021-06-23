AS COVID-19 cases continue rising, with 53 people succumbing to the virus on Sunday, Government and the World Bank have mobilised funds to buy 4.4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Zambia.
This is in addition to the 108,000 AstraZeneca doses expected in the country this month, 120,000 others next month, and 100,000 of Sinopharm within June. CLICK
More vaccines, staff secured
AS COVID-19 cases continue rising, with 53 people succumbing to the virus on Sunday, Government and the World Bank have mobilised funds to buy 4.4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Zambia.