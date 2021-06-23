More vaccines, staff secured

AS COVID-19 cases continue rising, with 53 people succumbing to the virus on Sunday, Government and the World Bank have mobilised funds to buy 4.4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Zambia.

This is in addition to the 108,000 AstraZeneca doses expected in the country this month, 120,000 others next month, and 100,000 of Sinopharm within June.