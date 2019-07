MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

POLICE in Muchinga Province have arrested four more suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) members, including a deputy media director, for alleged violence.

They are accused of trying to block Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Joseph Nsofwa from filing his nomination papers for the Mayembe ward by-election in Shiwang’andu District.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/