News

More trades training colleges coming

August 11, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (left) interacts with students at Isoka Trades Training Institute in Isoka yesterday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Isoka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday commissioned the K25.7 million Isoka Trades Training Institute with a pledge that more skills training institutes will be opened in various parts on Zambia.
The President said Government’s ambitious resolve to build skills training institutes is aimed at bridging the skills training gap in the country and produce a cadre of citizens who will respond to development challenges.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1