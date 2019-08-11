More trades training colleges coming

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Isoka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday commissioned the K25.7 million Isoka Trades Training Institute with a pledge that more skills training institutes will be opened in various parts on Zambia.

The President said Government’s ambitious resolve to build skills training institutes is aimed at bridging the skills training gap in the country and produce a cadre of citizens who will respond to development challenges.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/