More to come from Serene

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

H AVING launched their debut album titled Ubuntu, gospel choral group Serene have pledged to work on more projects aimed at spreading the ministry of God. Serene recently launched Ubuntu at Lusaka National Museum where the likes of veteran performer Maureen Lilanda and Esther Chungu were also in attendance. It was quite some function. Guests started trooping to the venue just before 18:00 hours

with majority clad mostly in cocktail as they rocked the red carpet for a photo session. Around 18:40 hours, Zed TV journalist Joseph Kaluba, who was anchoring the event, invited Copperbelt-based singers Crystal Faith Acappella for an opening act. The Acappella group impressed the audience after with songs such as Leta Maila before soloist Robertson Mwanza had the audience on its feet with an amazing performance of a re-arranged version of the Blessed Assurance hymn. After Crystal Faith performed more songs, Miss Face of Faith Zambia Margret Ngonyani graced the stage with a poetic definition of Ubuntu before inviting Serene to the stage. Clad in traditional chitenje and animal skin and bead scoated

attire, the choir announced its presence with the Jesus is Coming Again song before moving on to Ula

Embele, a Tonga song. When the choir sang the Battle of Jericho hymn, the audience was compelled to

applaud. Saxophonist Mutemwa also CLICK TO READ MORE