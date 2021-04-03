More than just fame

KELVIN KACHINGWE

Lusaka

NO doubt singer and songwriter Wezi is one of the most admirable female artistes in the local industry as evidenced by the awards she has won which include the Ngoma.

But for Wezi, it seems music has a lot more meaning to her than just winning awards or earning her validation.

“It’s never been about being the best,” she says. “I never work in comparison to others. The awards mean something different to me, it means that the work I’ve been doing has been recognised and appreciated. It means a lot to me. To have a Ngoma Award in particular is a big deal for an artiste such as myself, born and raised in Ndola.

“I never thought it would get to this point but all I can say is that I am thankful to all the people who have inspired me, especially the women in music. We endure so much. I hope that I will inspire a generation of musicians also, not just any other, I’d like to see more female Afro-soul artistes, singer/songwriters.”

Wezi has this been reflecting on her journey in music leading to her winning the Ngoma Award for Most Outstanding Female Musician 2019.

"When I was writing my first song in life, I never thought I'd end up