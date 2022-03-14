More sports administrators eulogise RB

ROBINSON KUNDA, STEPHEN PHIRI

Lusaka

FORMER President Rupiah Banda, who died on Friday night, has continued to receive praises from sports administrators for his enormous contribution to the development of sport in the country.

Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee member Mwansa Mbulakulima said Banda was a complete administrator who served football and boxing to the best of his ability.

Mbulakulima said his passion for football was combined with innovation, which saw him set up a football academy when it was not common in Africa.

“He was a pioneer of football academies in Zambia. It was not common that time. There was only Chiparamba, which produced many players that went on to play for the national team,” he said.

Mbulakulima said Banda served football in different roles starting from being a fan to administration and eventually FAZ patron when he