More sports administrators eulogise RB

March 14, 2022
1 Min Read
Zambia's President Michael Chilufya Sata (2nd from left) with the country's founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda (3nd from right), Zambia's Vice-President Dr Guy Scott (2nd from right) and National Soccer Team Captain Christopher Katongo help Dr Kaunda hold the Africa Cup Trophy touch the Africa Cup of Nations trophy at State House in Lusaka as Chipolopolo Boys (the Zambia National Soccer Team in the background) and former president Rupiah Banda (l) look on in Lusaka, February 14, 2012. Zambia's Football Association president Kalusha Bwalya, team Captain Christopher Katongo and Coach Herve Renard handed over the Africa Cup of Nations trophy they won in Gabon on Sunday night after beating Ivory Coast on post match penalties. REUTERS/MACKSON WASAMUNU (ZAMBIA/Sport Soccer).

ROBINSON KUNDA, STEPHEN PHIRI
Lusaka
FORMER President Rupiah Banda, who died on Friday night, has continued to receive praises from sports administrators for his enormous contribution to the development of sport in the country.
Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee member Mwansa Mbulakulima said Banda was a complete administrator who served football and boxing to the best of his ability.
Mbulakulima said his passion for football was combined with innovation, which saw him set up a football academy when it was not common in Africa.
“He was a pioneer of football academies in Zambia. It was not common that time. There was only Chiparamba, which produced many players that went on to play for the national team,” he said.
Mbulakulima said Banda served football in different roles starting from being a fan to administration and eventually FAZ patron when he CLICK TO READ MORE


