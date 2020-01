MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe

POWER 2 WANDERERS 0

THE poor start to the season is slowing being forgotten at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe with Power Dynamos now recording more acceptable results in an even more admirable fashion.

Yesterday, Power finished the first half of the campaign in the strongest possible terms with a 2 – 0 win over Mufulira Wanderers at Arthur Davies.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/