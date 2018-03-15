More needs to be done on our roads

Dear editor,

I HAVE noted some progress made by the Lusaka City Council in patching up some roads damaged by the rains.

However, a lot still needs to be done to bring sanity to our roads because most of the potholes have since graduated into craters.

There are roads like Kamloops, Kabelenga and several others which are still in a deplorable state and are in need of urgent attention.

The local authority should work 24/7 to ensure that our roads have some semblance of being usable.

CONCERNED MOTORIST

Lusaka