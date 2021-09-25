More Mulungushi University students to get loans

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AFTER an outcry from those who missed out on the bursary scheme, Government has directed Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB) to award a few more loans to the over 4,000 first-year Mulungushi University students who were left out from accessing the funds. Out of 5,115 Mulungushi University students who applied for loans under the 2021/2022 academic year, only 828 were awarded the loans compared to 1,065 beneficiaries in the previous academic year. Some of the 4,287 Mulungushi University students who were left out from accessing the loans for the 2021/2022 academic year recently appealed to the Ministry of Education to intervene. Now, there is some good news. "The ministry [of Education] has instructed the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board to consider awarding a few more student loans to first-year students," Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima said at a press briefing yesterday. The directive to include more loan beneficiaries is on the premise that the HELSB is likely to recover more than its K70 million target from previous beneficiaries. Currently, the board is supporting 3,147 students at Mulungushi, Mukuba, Kapasa Makasa, Kwame Nkrumah and Chalimbana universities out of which 2,226 first-year students have been awarded loans. "The total number of students that will be supported from the estimated total budget of K70 million is