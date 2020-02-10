More Lusaka residents gassed

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka and PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

NINE members of one family in Lusaka’s George Township yesterday became the latest victims of an apparently well-orchestrated scheme of gassing people in homes at night.

And 32 pupils at Lumanto Boarding School and nine residents of Chikabuke village in Lufwanyama have been gassed, barely a week after 38 pupils from the same school were gassed while they were asleep.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/