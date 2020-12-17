More like champs

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

Kitwe

NKANA 2 KITWE 0

KELVIN Kaindu is yet to take full charge of Nkana and watched yesterday’s game from the terraces. But if this is what the side will be able to produce under his charge, it will endear him to the Nkana faithful.

Derbies are normally difficult no matter what is at stake, but Nkana navigated through one yesterday without much difficult. The work was done mostly in the first half. Once again, it was that man Idris Mbombo who was largely responsible for the victory, with the talisman coming out with a brace after scoring in the 37th and 43rd minutes.

So much has changed since Nkana stand-in coach Kaunda Simonda lashed out at his players for lacking quality after their 2–0 loss to promoted Indeni in Ndola last week.

"It is a good welcome for the coach. He is part of us, so we are happy to give him this result," Simonda said. "This is the right result, this is as it should be. We are a big team, we need to be winning games, we need to have more wins. Looking at the team, it shouldn't be