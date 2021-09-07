More J&J vaccines arrive

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA yesterday received over 129,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson, the first consignment of the 4.4 million doses bought by Government. Zambia has so far received 1,107, 200 doses of coronavirus vaccines through various initiatives.

In April this year, the country got 228,000 doses of AstraZeneca through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility and another 228,000 from France through the same arrangement. Three months later, the United States of America donated 151,200 doses of Johnson&Johnson and another 151,200 doses within the same month. Last month, China donated 100,000 doses of Sinopharm to Zambia. From the 1,107,200 the country has received, 599,340 people have been immunised against the virus from about 8.4 million eligible Zambians above 18 years old. The first consignment of the 129,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is part of the 4,400,000 doses to be procured by Government through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), an initiative under the African Union and its partners. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said the 129,600 doses have been bought through