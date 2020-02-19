More grounds for Kalusha blocking

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AFTER responding to his initial reason for disqualification through his appeal on Monday, Kalusha Bwalya would have been hoping to wait and hear from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) appeals committee over his candidature.

But there was no time for that as the elections committee has written another letter to him explaining five other reasons why his nomination for FAZ president was not successful.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/