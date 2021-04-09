More GCE holders to sit for G12

KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

OVER 7,000 general certificates of education (GCE) holders are registering to re-write the Grade 12 examinations under the Presidential Education Initiative (PEI) – Back to School

programme.The PEI, which was launched in January this year, targets people who do not have full Grade 12 certificates and are unable to re-sit the exams because of financial challenges.

PEI national coordinator Patrick Samwimbila said the lifechanging youth empowerment initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of General Education.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Mr Samwimbila said President Edgar Lungu wants the programme to