KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

OVER 14,000 smallholder farmers will be able to produce various crops throughout the year through irrigation once the US$200 million irrigation project is completed.

Government, through the support from the World Bank, is developing irrigation facilities in Central, Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces under a project called Irrigation Development Support Project (IDSP).