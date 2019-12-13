More electricity expected next week, says Zesco

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZESCO is next week expected to start reducing the load-shedding periods to less than 12 hours from the current average of 15 hours.

Customers are also expected to start enjoying more hours of power supply because most industries will close for the festive period. This will free electricity they use.

And one of the two machines which had developed a fault at Maamba Collieries has been repaired and has added 137 megawatts (MW) to the national grid CLICK TO READ MORE