More COVID-19 awareness vital

THE messages of solidary on the fight against COVID-19 have been loud and clear, but it is disheartening to note that the majority of citizens are still living in darkness about the pandemic.

The cumulative cases in the country have reached the 10,000 mark, and there is all indication that the number will keep on rising given the levels of apathy towards preventive health measures.

Though there is good news that the country has for the first time in a long time recorded over 500 discharges in a day, the danger that COVID-19 poses on our lives still lingers.

The disease has spread to all provinces in the country, and suffice it to say that some rural areas may have it tough to deal with the pandemic given the misinformation among villagers.

However, it is encouraging to learn that Government in conjunction with stakeholders has relaunched a massive COVID-19 awareness campaign on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says the campaign will target bus stations, markets, shopping malls and shops among other public places.

“It is imperative that we ensure that we protect lives of our people and that health measures that have been put place are followed. Each and every office must get involved to ensure that we deliver the 100 percent compliance level,” Mr Mwakalombe said.

He directed district commissioners to ensure that people comply with health guidelines at places where issuance of national registration cards exercises are being conducted.

Indeed, the relaunch of the awareness campaigns comes at an opportune time when a number of provinces are conducting national registration.

We implore people attending these NRC registration exercises to adhere to health measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Since the disease broke out in Zambia in March this year, many people have not cared enough about the messages on the deadly coronavirus.

Although Government gives updates on COVID-19 every day, in some areas people are still oblivious to what is going on in terms of efforts to fight the disease.

In rural areas people still think that it is only those in urban areas who are susceptible to the disease.

It is sad that the traditional leaders in some areas have not done enough to mobilise awareness campaigns even if preventive tools like masks still remain a limiting factor in their efforts.

Like Mr Mwakalombe says, there is need to press for compliance among people in all areas. Information is power, and if messages on COVID-19 are distributed earnestly in remote parts, many lives will be saved.

The situation in bus stations and markets has been a thorny issue and reaching a 100 percent compliance of health guidelines would take the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that messages of the disease sink in the minds of people who trade in these places.

We have continued seeing multitudes of people defying social distancing rules in these places as if they do not hear statistics on COVID-19.

Many have not taken interest in masking up, let alone washing their hands regularly.

It is high time bus operators stopped doing business with coronavirus and started helping Government in stepping up measures to fight the disease.

It is not the duty of district commissioners alone, but everyone should take part in sensitising people about the dangers of COVID-19.

We can only hope for the day when the disease will be over if we start fighting it now by whatever means, even if it means repeating messages for people to believe that COVID-19 is real.

Once again, we urge everyone on the Copperbelt to join in the sensitisation efforts by the provincial minister.