More councillors named in land scandals

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

MORE councillors have continued to be implicated in alleged land illegalities, including collection of rentals from makeshift structures built in front of people’s yards.

Kitwe’s Ndeke ward councillor Aaron Lungu has been accused of selling a plot to two people while another civic leader only identified as a Mr Mwango was accused of grabbing a plot from Lusaka resident Margaret Siame who used her retirement package to buy the land.

A Lusaka resident told the ad hoc committee set up to look into illegal land allegations that Chilenje ward 8 civic leader Patrick Mwape is collecting rentals from illegal structures built in front of people’s houses.

But Mr Mwape has dismissed the claim, saying he is peaceful and his hands are clean.

A female petitioner, who refused to disclose her particulars for security reasons, claims that Mr Mwape has given her “sleepless nights”.

She told the committee in Lusaka yesterday that the makeshift structures put up by the civic leader are “assembled” on a road reserve. – http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/