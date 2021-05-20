More commend Luo appointment

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE appointment of Nkandu Luo as President Edgar Lungu’s running mate is exceptional and shows consistent courage of the head of State’s endorsement of women’s abilities, Inter-Africa Governance Network (AFRINET) executive director Maurice Malambo has said.

Mr Malambo says Professor Luo has the professional qualifications and character to equal her new role both in the Patriotic Front (PF) party nd the Government.

He said in a press statement yesterday that President Lungu’s endorsement of Professor Luo as a running mate after Inonge Wina is a mark of confidence in women’s capacity to run that office against the rife tide of patriarchal culture.

“We welcome and commend President Lungu for his exceptional and consistent courage on the nomination of Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate in the forth coming election on the 12th August, 2021”.

“As AFRINET, we have the confidence that Professor Luo has all professional and character qualifications equal to her new role in the party and government ahead,” he said.

Mr Malambo called on Professor Luo to meet the basic expectation of being a mother to all citizens, a mentor to the female folk, a bridge of hope to the under privileged and that she should also exercise the ability to absorb both positive and malicious criticism.

He urged members of PF, opposition parties and the general public to support and embrace women's contribution in