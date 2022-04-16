More cholera cases recorded

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

CHOLERA cases have continued to rise in the country with six cases detected. As of Thursday, Zambia had noted three cases, with the first victim being a three-year-old girl of Mtendere. And 105 cases of coronavirus have been picked at David Kaunda Technical School with six requiring hospitalisation. Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said cases of the water-borne disease were noted in Mtendere-East, Chilanga, Kabangwe and Matero. “Four of the nine [suspected] cases have been confirmed for cholera by culture, other results are pending. Two of the patients have recovered and have been discharged.

"Our rapid-response teams from the Zambia National Public Health Institute, Lusaka provincial and district health offices and Chilanga are conducting robust response," Ms Masebo said. The interventions include active case search, disinfection of houses and surroundings, distribution of chlorine, water quality monitoring and health education. Ministry of Health has also vaccinated 2,131 people