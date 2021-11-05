More CDF, more work, more accountability

EMELEDA MUSONDA

DURING the 2022 budget presentation, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti had challenges calling the lawmakers to order after Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane announced a gigantic leap of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation from K1.6 million to K25.7 million for each constituency.

The lawmakers certainly could not believe their ears that they will be handling that much money in their constituencies. I believe this news was not only sweet music to the MPs from the ruling party, but even those from the opposition, especially that it was emphasised that every constituency will benefit regardless of the MP’s political party affiliation.

I was, however, taken aback by the shy response or rather obscure excitement when the minister further announced an expanded scope of works to be handled at constituency level. I believe there are many MPs who were genuinely excited that more money means more tangible and visible development for their constituencies. It is also possible that for some MPs, at the mention of the figure, the instant and subconscious thought was more money at their disposal and probably higher chances of benefiting as individuals. But the expanded scope of work to be undertaken through CDF tabulated by Honourable Musokotwane immediately dispelled any room for extra activities outside the development agenda.

As announced by the minister, the increased allocation of CDF comes with a wider scope of utilisation. This entails that certain tasks that were previously under the central government will now be undertaken by local authorities working with local communities through CDF. Some of the projects that will now be handled by local authorities through CDF include primary school classrooms, teachers’ houses, desks, rural clinics , staff houses, local courts, small bridges, clearance for canals, community boreholes, dip tanks and small dams. Besides traditional community-based projects, empowerment schemes that were previously funded through specific ministries will now be funded under CDF. These include bursaries for secondary schools and skills development. The expanded scope of works literally puts a larger chunk of implementation of development on the constituencies themselves. This means that as long as funding has been released, MPs will have no excuse for not developing the country. MPs will no longer sing songs of appeal to the central government to help buy desks, build houses for teachers, and sink boreholes, among other projects.

Though money is never enough, MPs, working with local authorities, will now have a much bigger resource basket to support the expanded scope of work. Looking at the scope of work, it is clear that the MPs must brace themselves for a lot of hard work. This is not an era for MPs who abandon their constituencies immediately after being elected into office and only to reappear during elections. The MPs will be required to spend more time in their constituencies if they are to be on top of things. They need to ensure that they maximise on the funding to address as many development challenges as possible. There will be need for more consultation with the people on what their needs and priorities are. This is the whole essence of decentralisation. MPs, particularly those from rural constituencies, need to work extra hard to transform their areas by investing in projects that add value to the lives of the people. Needless to say, the K25.7 million is only as valuable as much as the constituencies get value for it. Lawmakers working in collaboration with local authorities and local people should ensure prudent management of the funds. There should be no room for shoddy works or money ‘growing legs’. Every kwacha must count towards development. Entertaining shoddy works is more costly. This is because more money will be required to keep on re-doing badly done projects, thereby impeding progress. At the end of it, money would have been spent with much to show for it. Government has taken a huge step of faith by entrusting constituencies with colossal sums with the hope that this will accelerate development at a much faster and desired rate. This is because the power to decide on what project to undertake and how much money to allocate has been devolved to the constituencies. While it is indisputable that the decision to allocate more funds to constituencies is a progressive one, lawmakers, together with their constituencies, have a daunting task to prove that they deserve to be entrusted with such amounts of money. This can only be through a trail of tangible development projects undertaken and reflecting the value of the CDF. Looking at the expanded scope of work, there’s no time for honeymoon for newly elected MPs. They must right away fold their sleeves and begin to work. While waiting for the disbursement of the CDF, the MPs need to engage with local people to assess the needs on the ground so that when the funds are released, they will hit the ground running without any unnecessary delay. All in all, even in as much as MPs celebrate the unprecedented increase of the CDF, it will be more helpful to remember that, most importantly, the increase tags along more work and more accountability. The words of American statesman John F Kennedy sum it this way: to those whom much is given, much is expected. The author is Zambia Daily Mail editorials editor.