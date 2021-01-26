Mopani takeover: Just what Zambia needed

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, PRISCILLA MWILA

Kitwe, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT’S decision to take over operations of Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding 15,000 jobs which could have been lost had the mining firm remained in private hands.

A consortium of civil society organisations (CSOs), in welcoming Government’s 100 percent shareholding in MCM, says mines should contribute more to communities in which they operate.

Last week, Government, through Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH), took over operations of MCM from the majority shareholder, Glencore of Switzerland.

This has cheered the CSOs, which include Peaceful Elections Zambia (PEZ), Faith Foundation for Persons with Disabilities, Hope for the Elderly Foundation, Luyando Community Society and