Mopani suspends ‘love letters’

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) has suspended the issuance of letters to 11,000 direct and indirect employees it placed on forced leave after putting its mines in Mufulira and Kitwe under care and maintenance.

On Tuesday, Glencore, which has a US$4.4 billion investment in MCM, suspended operations of its two mines, sending over 11,000 employees on leave.

Workers who reported for work on Tuesday were given letters informing them about the