NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) has introduced milkit, a drink, and mansbread to replace the energy supplement which miners recently rejected on grounds that it was arousing their sexual drive.

Last month, MCM introduced a high energy food supplement called Future Life High Energy Nutrient Dense, which miners rejected claiming that it was also making them suffer from insomnia at night.