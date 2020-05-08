Mopani miners trickle back to work

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Kitwe

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) has started recalling workers it sent on forced leave following its decision to resume operations early this week.

Last month, the mine suspended operations in Kitwe and Mufulira and sent workers on forced leave. It also terminated contracts with some companies it gets services from.

Glencore, the majority shareholders in MCM, did not give Government sufficient notice about its intention to place the Kitwe and Mufulira operations under care and maintenance, in accordance with provisions of the Mines and Minerals Development Act.

MCM’s decision also sparked protests among various stakeholders in the mining sector, who urged Government to revoke the mine’s licence. – CLICK TO READ MORE