Mopani jobs safe, assures minister

STEVEN MVULA, NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) workers will continue to enjoy job security while businesses of genuine local suppliers are guaranteed.

The mine is now wholly owned and managed by Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH) after it bought 90 percent shares from Glencore through an offtake agreement last year.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa says employees of the mining firm are Government’s greatest asset.

“The job security of our people is assured. Expectations over Mopani Copper Mines are very high, especially in Kitwe,” Mr Musukwa said.

He was speaking yesterday when MCM board members paid a courtesy call on